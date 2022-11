MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash closed I-485 in Matthews Wednesday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

The collision was reported around 3:30 p.m. on I-485 near East John Street.

Officials say the road is shut down near Exit 54, and the expected traffic impact is high.

The road is expected to reopen around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing traffic alert; check back for updates.