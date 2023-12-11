MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Any decision on the sprawling Midfield Station won’t occur until the spring.

At Monday night’s regular town board meeting, Matthews commissioners approved moving a vote to April for the mixed-use project that would incorporate a light rail stop and the Mecklenburg County SportsPlex. Planning Director Jay Camp said that town leaders are still waiting on traffic analysis, stormwater and Silver Line alignment finalize the 72-acre land.

“This is a very large, complex project,” Camp told commissioners.

Midfield Station was initially on the agenda in July, then returned to the planning board in October for further tweaks. The push several months ahead was to prevent continuances from occurring every month, Camp explained.

The project south of Matthews-Mint Hill Road would include: 814 multi-family units, 200 townhomes, 221,250 square feet of commercial/office space and one or two hotels with 120 rooms.

Commissioners did get to approve some text amendment related to the development. Building elevations were approved for future units added to the Briley Apartment complex, which is just north of the Midfield Station property. “Buidling 15” will have 38 residential units with roughly 3,000 square feet of commercial space.

Also, with the property being part of the Family Entertainment Small Area Plan, a change was made to the city code: It now allows up to 10 non-residential buildings up to 500 square feet or less would have a minimum height of 15 feet.

“It allows a nice variety and is exemplified in many premiere neighborhoods around,” said Mayor John Higdon.

The towns’ Land Use Plan identifies the property as a mixed-use, urban area adjacent to the SportsPlex.