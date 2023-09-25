MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenage girl has gone missing in Matthews and police are asking for the public’s assistance.

Officers said Selihom Gherezgiabher Michael, 17, of Matthews, was last seen in the area of Cantata Court around 11 p.m. Sunday, September 24.

Police have released an image of her and describe her as 5’2″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with shoulder-length straight black hair with golden tips.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 704-847-5555, or 911 immediately.