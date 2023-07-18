MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police say a club dispute between four people led to gunfire with one person injured early Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the Lux Box Lounge and Event Center at 9603 E. Independence Blvd after midnight over a report of gunshots fired. When an officer arrived, several people ran through the parking lot.

An officer administered first aid to a man with a single gunshot wound to his leg. Officers immediately applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until medical personnel arrived. The victim was then transported to the hospital by Medic. Police say there no other injuries from this incident.

Witnesses told officers a dispute between several people resulted in multiple gunshots exchanged by four shooters. Several cars had damage and officers recovered multiple spent shell casings from the scene.

Detectives from the Matthews Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are asking for the help in identifying all of the shooters in this case, including the pictured one.

If you know his identity, or any of the shooter’s identities, or have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Kimmlingen at mkimmlingen@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6792.