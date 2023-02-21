MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man opened up fire on two people at a gas station in Matthews last week, Matthews Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around midnight last Thursday at a Circle K on Matthews Mint Hill Road.

An initial investigation revealed a man entered the store and got into an altercation with one of the two other men that entered the store after him. He then went back to his vehicle, grabbed a gun, and began shooting at the other two men.

Surveillance video showed the suspect opening up gunfire on two individuals before the two were able to get in their own vehicle and flee the scene.

Det. Vancil is the lead on the case.

No injuries were reported.