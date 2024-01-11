MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Fire and EMS took part in a swift water rescue in the flooded creek involving a woman that turned into two rescues Tuesday.

Officials say a woman attempting to walk along the Sam Newell Road sidewalk misjudged the water, thinking she could navigate the water safely.

The incident occurred at the creek that crosses under Sam Newell Road near Independence Pointe Parkway. Ryan Acuff captured the rescue on video and posted it to X.com (formerly Twitter.)

Instead, the individual got caught in the water and needed rescue.

Matthews Fire & EMS responded with a firefighter entered the water on a tethered lifeline. The first responder made contact with the victim and provided a life vest. However, as he attempted to return with the victim, he lost his footing. Both firefighter and victim were immediately pulled to safety by other rescue team members using his lifeline.

Emergency personnel checked out the firefighter and the victim. The victim suffered minor injuries, and Charlotte Medic took the person to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Matthews Police and Public Works were also on-scene for assistance, with Charlotte Fire and Mint Hill emergency officials on call in case agencies needed additional response.