MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Matthews Board of Commissioners has awarded a $500,000 grant in the name of affordable housing.

The funds were sent to Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity (GMHH) to continue the organization’s advancement of affordable housing work in town. The board presented the check to GMHH Executive Director Natisha Rivera-Patrick on Monday evening.

The funding comes from the town’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. In total, Matthews landed $10.5 million of those funds.

“Habitat for Humanity has been a leader in affordable housing work in this community for many years,” said Mayor John Higdon in a statement. “On behalf of the Board of Commissioners and myself, we are delighted to provide additional funding to support their great work. As the costs of owning and maintaining a home continue to rise, many families need relief to support their pursuit of home ownership or help pay for critical home repairs they otherwise could not afford. We look forward to continuing our partnership with GMHH and seeing the impact of this funding in Matthews.”

The grant funding will be used by GMHH to support the Matthews community in the following ways:

$200,000 to establish a revolving Critical Home Repair fund for income-qualified homeowners;

$125,000 to support development and infrastructure costs for new housing projects;

$100,000 to support the purchase of tax sales, foreclosures and land;

$50,000 to support Emergency Critical Home Repairs and projects that have a more comprehensive scope of work requirement; and

$25,000 for neighborhood revitalization and home preservation.

GMHH provides affordable housing and services in the Matthews, Mint Hill and Stallings areas.

“On behalf of Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity, I extend my deepest gratitude to the Town of Matthews for their generous grant of $500,000,” said GMHH Executive Director Natisha Rivera-Patrick. “This transformative investment will support our ongoing housing initiatives providing homeownership opportunities, critical home repairs, home preservation, and accessibility modifications to limited-income families in Matthews.”