MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews leaders are asking the state for more time to mull the widening of John Street.

At Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Town Engineer Susan Habina Woolard said the pending Comprehensive Plan was the main reason the town was not comfortable moving forward with the project through downtown Matthews. The letter states NCDOT has requested the town make a formal request “as soon as possible.”

NCDOT has earmarked $25 million to widen the one-mile segment of John Street from North Ames Street to Greylock Ridge Road. The current plan would expand it to four lanes with a median. The total proposed widening is four segments covering 6.5 miles of John Street and Old Monroe Road into Union County, costing $118 million.

“We went through a lot of work five years ago figuring out what John Street wants to be when it grows up,” Habina Woolard told commissioners. We had a successful request to DOT to delay the project to do some modeling, which we did. We learned the word won’t end, probably, if we don’t have a four-lane 23-foot median-divided facility going through our downtown.”

Habina Woolard said John Street has been the focus of much of the public outreach concerning the Comprehensive Plan. The policy is slated to be approved by the board in December, and the letter notes how new commissioners could be elected in November.

“We’re not comfortable with bringing you information without that being wrapped up,” she said.

Construction is scheduled to begin for the segment covering Morningside Meadow Lane to Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road​ in 2025.

The town plans to provide NCDOT with their response in February or March of 2024.