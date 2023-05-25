CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Matthews man who evaded taxes over a period spanning decades has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Matthews resident Darren Joy, 63, will serve three years behind bars after pleading guilty last year to tax evasion.

On numerous occasions from 1987 through 2021, Joy did not file income tax returns and evaded taxes by falsely claiming he was exempt from his employers, court records showed. Joy earned nearly $2 million during this period and made just under $400,000 from taxes.

He’ll have to pay just shy of $400,000 in restitution in addition to the sentence.