MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Authorities are looking into charging a Texas juvenile student for leaving a threatening voice message over the holiday weekend on the Matthews Elementary School phone system.

Matthews Police say Matthews Elementary School principal Penni Beth Crisp informed them of a threat during the holiday weekend. The department opened up an investigation and soon learned that the call came from a student who lived in Springfield, Texas. The city is outside Corpus Christi.

Officials say the juvenile was attempting to initiate a threat directed at a student who actually attends a Union County School and not a Matthews school.

Springfield, Texas, officials contacted and interviewed the juvenile caller in question. Union County school officials also learned about the incident involving one of their students.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

During the investigation, police say that the caller could not back up the threat. CMS, MPD, and Texas juvenile justice authorities will work in partnership to ensure that the caller is appropriately charged and held accountable for this incident.