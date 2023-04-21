Matthews resident James Green is one of 400 high school seniors recently awarded an Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship. (Amazon)

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews resident James Green is one of 400 high school seniors recently awarded an Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship.

The Levine Middle College High School’s scholarship includes a $40,000 scholarship to study computer science or engineering at their chosen university. After graduation, the deal includes a paid internship at Amazon after their first year of college.

Amazon and the school took part in a surprise classroom presentation recently.

“I’m so thankful and honored to be the winner of this scholarship,” Green said in a press release video.

Green is one of eight North Carolina students to win the scholarship. Of this year’s winners, more than 70 percent of scholarship recipients identify as Black, Latinx, and Native American (BLNA). Additionally, 50 percent identify as a woman or nonbinary person.

Green said he hopes to obtain data science and civil engineering degrees with the scholarship. His career goals include improving city infrastructures to reduce homelessness.