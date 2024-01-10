MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews motorists will contend with another water main break Wednesday morning as crews work to restore service in the area.

Matthews Police said traffic would be affected by the water main break and posted about the break around 11 p.m.

The break’s location is at East John and Trade streets. Officials say drivers should opt for U.S. 74 for their morning commutes.

Five months ago, the town suffered a water main break at the same location. On Aug. 3, police announced the break and said repairs would initially take six to eight hours. Repairs turned into a two-day affair.