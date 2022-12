MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A natural gas leak is causing problems near downtown Matthews Saturday morning.

Matthews Police said around 6 a.m. that Trade St. and Fullwood Lane were experiencing traffic delays due to the leak.

Highway 51 and E. John St. are to be used as alternate routes.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

Piedmont Gas was in the area and working on fixing the issue.