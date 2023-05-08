MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A reimagining of a development that was originally approved more than a decade ago increases its housing units and is leaving town commissioners asking for more changes.

At the Matthews town board meeting Monday, May 8, Charlotte-based developer Lat Purser and Associates presented its rezoning proposal for a property near the intersection of East John Street and Interstate 485. The mixed-use project over 58 acres incorporates two types of housing plus office space, greenways and trails and a convenience store.

The residential units will be increased, while decreasing the commercial space, mostly from losing the parcel owned by Wingate University. Here is the breakdown of the updated plans:

Decreases commercial square footage from 424,000 to 240,000

Increases apartments from 220 to 285 units

Increases hotel rooms from 100 to 150

Adds 130 townhomes and a convenience store

Adds affordable housing units: 10 percent of townhomes, 5 percent of apartments

A rendering of the housing within the Matthews Gateway project. (Courtesy Town of Matthews)

Town planning staff applauded the town center aspect at the front of the development, the addition of the townhomes and affordable units. However, they did not like the construction of the town center coming after the residential was completed, and how the mix of uses wasn’t vertically integrated.

The project does incorporate lots of pedestrian amenities. There would be a signaled crosswalk across John Street to access the Four Mile Creek Greenway. And within the development would be a natural-surface trail and multi-use path built to Carolina Thread Trail specifications.

The hotel would be two stories and not include extended-stay options.

Developers touted the proximity to both I-485 and downtown Matthews as to not flood secondary roads with traffic. Expansion of the John Street-485 interchange is underway, and construction to widen John Street between Morningside Meadow Lane and Trade Street is slated to begin in 2025.

The public hearing Monday was continued from April 10.

The town planning board will review comments from commissioners and the project will be voted on at a later date.

“The project is not without merit,” said Planning Director Jay Camp. “It’s a good project, not yet a great project. We will continue working with the developer for the best outcome.”