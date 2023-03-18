MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was injured and a suspect is being sought during an early morning shooting at an arcade business, Matthews Police said on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 6 a.m. on Saturday at City Arcade on East Independence Boulevard.

Officers learned a victim had already been transported to an area medical center.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred following a dispute and that the victim was shot in the parking lot, according to the police report.

Surveillance video showed a male suspect fleeing the scene with two women in a dark-colored 4-door Ford pickup.