MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was injured and a suspect is being sought during an early morning shooting at an arcade business, Matthews Police said on Saturday.
Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 6 a.m. on Saturday at City Arcade on East Independence Boulevard.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
Officers learned a victim had already been transported to an area medical center.
An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred following a dispute and that the victim was shot in the parking lot, according to the police report.
Surveillance video showed a male suspect fleeing the scene with two women in a dark-colored 4-door Ford pickup.