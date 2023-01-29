MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Matthews Police called for the public’s assistance on Sunday in solving a month-old homicide investigation.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1:21 p.m. December 13th on Moore Road. Kannapolis resident Dashawn Dean, 27, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the police report.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.