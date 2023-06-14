MATTHEWS (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters say the construction materials were mostly steel, concrete and masonry, all fairly fire-resistant, but it was a rubber membrane used for sealing that burned.

According to authorities, construction workers were able to mostly extinguish the fire before firefighters and police arrived. One person was assessed for smoke inhalation, but no one was injured.

Matthews Fire & EMS

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshals Office says they are investigating the incident. The cause of the fire has not been released.

A spokesperson with Novant Health released the following statement:

We are grateful for the support of our local first responders who were able to rapidly extinguish a small fire that occurred today in the construction area of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. Visitors and guests were temporarily evacuated out of an abundance of caution. We are cooperating with authorities to determine the cause of the fire.