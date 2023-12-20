MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects are being sought after holding up an arcade in Matthews at gunpoint, Matthews Police announced.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:42 a.m. Saturday at the Ocean King Arcade on East Independence Boulevard. Witnesses told officers two men entered the arcade armed with guns and demanding cash before fleeing the scene. One of the suspects used pepper spray on a security guard, according to the police report.

Surveillance video was able to capture images of the suspect, who escaped with an unknown amount of cash.