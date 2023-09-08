MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The more you give, the more you receive. For the Levin family, that simple truth has never been truer.

“It just brings incredible joy into my life,” said Dale Levin.

Less than a year ago, Dale and his wife Lori took inventory of their lives. Now, time in a storage unit is the start of their weekly route.

“Three car seats, strollers, let me double check,” says Lori, executive director of the Alli and Aiden Foundation. “It makes my heart happy that we’re able to provide and assist these young moms.”

Every Thursday, the couple rolls out a carload of baby essentials. Often, they smile ear to ear as they go door to door, delivering supplies and offering support.

“We are linked to these moms by social workers in the Charlotte region,” Lori explained.

One of the stops was at the apartment of a mom named Wendy, who is 19 and has a three-month-old, Samantha. The Levins talk to her and other Spanish speakers using a translation app on their phones.

“I feel grateful, really, because they have been angels in my journey,” said Wendy. “[What they have provided] have been things that would have been much more difficult for me to obtain.”

“Thank you, you’re so sweet,” Lori replied. “When we see these young moms, a lot of them don’t understand why a stranger would want to help them out.”

At their home, they pointed out exactly why they do it. “That’s Aiden,” Dale says, showing us the photo of one photogenic little boy. Their grandson Aiden adored dump trucks and dinosaurs, and he absolutely loved riding his bike.

“He was just the most amazing little human I’ve ever met,” said Lori. “Allison and Aiden were inseparable,” Dale said, looking at their pictures.

Daughter Alli Presley was 17 when she gave birth to Aiden. She wanted to be a social worker someday, but that day never came.

“And to lose both of them at the same time was absolutely devastating for us,” Lori says.

In June of 2021, both were killed in a head-on crash on N.C. 16 in Newton. The State Highway Patrol said Alli may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

She was 20 and Aiden was just three.

When the family thought about how to pay homage to them, creating a nonprofit was fitting. “It’s just a natural thing for Allison to help people, and what better way to honor them,” Dale says.

In less than a year, the Alli and Aiden Foundation has connected with 261 moms. The nonprofit also established The Allie and Aiden Endowed Scholarship to assist teenage parents at Central Piedmont Community College.

“Alli would definitely say we’re ‘extra,’” said Dale, pondering what she must think about their foundation, watching from heaven.

As they make the rounds, they can see a little bit of Alli and Aiden with each young family, which gives the Levins a measure of comfort. “We’re here to support you,” Lori told one teenager after dropping off maternity clothes and other baby items. “There’s that,” she said at another delivery, giving a mother a baby stroller. “We would like to be that support system for these young moms,” Lori says.

“Provide them with support, and also create a legacy for Alli and Aiden… we want them not to be forgotten,” she said. Then, she paused for nearly 10 seconds, a moment that speaks to the emotions of a grieving mom.

“They were loved,” she said, on the verge of tears. “And we want their memory to live on!”

Every infant’s face gives them a moment of clarity. “Hola, so sweet,” she said, holding baby Samantha. When asked if that’s what makes her work worthwhile, she responded with a single word.

“Absolutely,” said Lori.

Aiden’s blanket in the Levin living room is a constant reminder.

“And he carried that blanket around like he was Linus,” Dale recalls. The memories are Lori and Dale’s comfort blanket. “We want to remember those times, even as hard as they are.”

You certainly don’t need a phone app to understand their heartbreak, their motivation, and the desire to honor the legacy of Allie and Aiden.

“It’s very therapeutic for us, Allison was a helper of people,” said Dale. The passion for their mission isn’t lost in translation. “They have helped me a lot because sometimes we can’t meet all the expenses,” Wendy said to the Levins. “You’re welcome, you’re so sweet,” Lori says, hugging Wendy on her way out the door. “Gracias, see you, bye!”