MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are being sought, Matthews Police said Tuesday.

Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry counter and stole over $25,000 worth of items.

The date on the surveillance video is from Saturday, July 30th around 9 p.m. Both suspects appear to enter the store with a baby stroller, and then exit without it.

Det. Fiato is the lead on the case and anyone with information should contact her at 704-841-6796.