CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An SBI investigation is underway after a 51-year-old inmate died Tuesday inside the Uptown detention center, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

A detention officer said Anthony Walton had a medical emergency around 9:30 p.m. Detention personnel promptly started resuscitation efforts and continued until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg EMS (MEDIC) arrived 10 minutes later and transported Walton to Atrium Main. Officials pronounced the man’s death at approximately 10:17 p.m.

“Announcing the death of a resident in our care is always a challenging duty. The entire staff at MCSO has been affected by the death of Mr. Anthony Walton, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones,” Sheriff Anthony McFadden said in a press release.

Walton was processed into custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central on Saturday, Oct. 7. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will also conduct a thorough in-custody death investigation.

Walton’s death is the second in weeks at the facility.