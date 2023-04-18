CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved a hefty funding request from the county’s EMS Agency Tuesday night.

In total, commissioners unanimously approved around $5.2 million dollars for Medic. Of that, $416,000 will go towards raising the wages of Medic employees, and $4.8 million for new cardiac monitors.

The cardiac monitors were purchased last summer, and Medic representatives said they’ve been having issues with them ever since.

“It is concerning, just because you don’t want to waste taxpayer money,” said Commissioner Laura Meier. “It’s a shame that they were having trouble with them, I hope that they are able to recoup some of that money. In the meantime, we need to get them rolling and get some more monitors for them, that they can actually work with.”

There’s been 54 documented issues with the devices, and 139 issues related to their components. Some of the technical failures have caused delays in therapy and delays in diagnosis.

Medic Executive Director John Peterson said there haven’t been any adverse outcomes for patients, however.

“So, we have not received a solution to the problem from the vendor,” he said. “And that is why I’m here today. If they had been able to say we have identified the problem, and we have a solution to recommend to you. We wouldn’t be here. Unfortunately, they have not been able to do that.”

Peterson said Medic is working on getting a refund from the vendor, for the millions of dollars in faulty equipment.

But Medic isn’t the only agency having problems with these machines. Three other agencies have reported similar issues. Nevertheless, commissioners were still concerned.

“Do you think you did proper enough vetting of a new product?” asked At-Large Commissioner Pat Cotham. “Even if it was from an established vendor? These are the things that you can learn for the future.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Medic has also been having issues filling open positions, which has contributed to their low response times. The salary increases approved by the board will most likely help, but Peterson made it clear the increases were mostly for retaining current employees.

“Last year, we did a great job, I feel like, of moving the needle forward and our starting wages for our new employees,” he said. “This is an opportunity for us to take that needle and move it forward for our existing and our tenured employees.”

Now that commissioners approved the funding request, Medic will raise their minimum wage for telecommunicators from $20 an hour to $25. They’ll also be restructuring and raising longer-term employees’ salaries by up to 7 percent.

The funding approval also comes as Medic has been presenting their new response protocols to local municipalities. Representatives have been touting the planned decrease in “lights and sirens” calls, since only 5 percent of dispatches were determined to be life-threatening.