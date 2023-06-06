CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Huntersville manufacturer landed a taxable grant worth $13.1 million from Mecklenburg County to expand its equipment and workforce.

The Business Investment Program Grant for Reynolds Consumer Products LLC will provide 12 injection machines and add 66 employees over five years. The facility off Old Statesville Road creates the Hefty and Reynolds Wrap brands. The average salary for the new jobs would be $48,227.

The investment is a 50 percent grant over five years, not to exceed $133,145.

Elaine Powell, who represents north Mecklenburg County, was the lone dissenter on the board.

The N.C. Community Colleges system is a partner, offering to assist with hiring and specialized on-the-job training with an estimated value of $41,600. Central Piedmont College’s Merancas Campus is nearby.

According to Shahid Rana of the Mecklenburg County Office of Economic Development, the project is expected to net the county $16,031 in revenue in the final year of the term, resulting in a cumulative net of $144,847 over five years.

S. Charlotte complex lands rental subsidy for affordable housing

The county is making a $4 million investment for affordable housing in south Charlotte.

The board authorized an agreement to provide a rental subsidy for 40 affordable units at the Charlotte Woods apartment complex on Scaleybark Road. The agreement is worth $4.28 million over 20 years.

The deal is through the Charlotte-based Housing Collaborative nonprofit and proposed property owner Ascent Housing, which aims to serve 30 percent of the property to residents at or below 30 percent area’s median income. NOAH stands for “naturally occurring affordable housing.”

In November 2022, the group acquired a 292-unit apartment community on Central Avenue near the Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

Commissioner Laura Meier, who represents the area, expressed her excitement over affordable units being spread to different parts of the city.

“It’s important the county isn’t lopsided with affordable housing, not just in one part of town,” Meier said. “I’m just thrilled to have it and to support the mission. It’s so important that every district have their fair share of affordable housing because if there’s one thing we (Districts 1,5 and 6) get criticized for, it’s that we don’t have affordable housing. This is a wonderful opportunity, and I hope it continues.”

Commissioner Vilma Leake asked about finding locations to place such NOAH facilities in the “crescent” area of Charlotte that’s lower on the socio-economic scale than south Charlotte’s “wedge.”

“There is a concern to reach those who are in the bottom of the totem pole in this process,” she said. “We need to hopefully alleviate poverty. How can we implement something similar to this to help to elevate housing and living conditions and health conditions and all those needs in the crescent.”

County acquires north Meck parkland

The county acquired 166 acres in Huntersville for use by the Park and Recreation Department.

The property covering two parcels has been owned by Walnut Creek Farm and is adjacent to the Buckeye Cove Nature Preserve between Beatties Ford Road and the Catawba River.

The acquisition is for $10.6 million.