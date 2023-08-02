CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County revaluates residential and commercial property values every four years.

In March, homeowners across the area saw a shocking 58% increase.

“The market has definitely grown at a rate that I don’t think anyone could have anticipated in the four years preceding,” said deputy county assessor Brad Fowler.

The county says it received more than 23,000 informal review requests, and as of Tuesday morning, nearly 9,000 had advanced to a formal appeal.

Out of the thousands of filings, one man’s name appeared more than others.

According to his law firm’s website, Lawrence Shaheen is a commercial real estate transaction lawyer. County documents show he filed more than 2,400 requests.

The properties he filed for are owned by a corporate landlord and out-of-state investing company American Homes 4 Rent.

Fowler said the county was anticipating a large number of requests to come from corporate landlords.

“That’s something we kind of plan for,” Fowler said. “We saw something kind of similar back in 2019. So, as far as our office, we were kind of prepared for that to come in.”

While corporate landlords slowed down their purchasing power in the Queen City two years ago, these out-of-state companies bought about one-third of all homes for sale.

Fowler says that ultimately contributed to higher property values.

“Anytime you inject more buyers into those markets, it’s going to change the market value,” Fowler said. “Properties are going to be more competition than right, so that has definitely occurred.”

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Queen City News reached out to American Homes 4 Rent and the attorney about the number of requests and was told either ‘no comment’ or did not get a response.