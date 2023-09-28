CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Mecklenburg County ABC Board is hoping to give a boost to the business of booze by making it more convenient for customers. The board is starting online orders at some of its stores.

You can order from anywhere using your phone or your computer, but right now you can only pick up at two liquor stores, the one on Randolph Road in Cotswold or the one on Central Avenue.

Instead of going into the store and scanning the aisles to order liquor, you can now scroll on your device to make your selection.

”It’s a lot more convenient for me because I don’t have to come here and see if they have what I’m looking for,” said Nicolas Desreumaux, a customer. “I can just order it online and they’ll let me know if they have it or if they have any substitutions and stuff like that.”

The party doesn’t come to your doorstep. There are no home deliveries.

“So advance purchases, for the large get-togethers and things like that, that might be valuable,” said Bill Kristufek, another customer.

Online ordering is the Mecklenburg County ABC Board’s newest way of bringing in more money to its liquor stores.

“One of the outcomes of the pandemic: We didn’t know if we’d end, so we entered the e-commerce space,” said Keva Walton, CEO of the Mecklenburg County ABC Board, speaking to Charlotte City Council Monday.

“And I’m proud to say when and if Sunday sales come — which it will at some point — we will have our software developed such that you can order online and pick up hopefully in store or curbside,” Walton said.

The website says you have to show your ID when you come to pick up your liquor, and your ID must match the purchasing credit card.

“Because I think of all of those redundancies, it should be relatively safe,” Desreumaux said.

He bartends in Charlotte and thinks the online ordering will be similar to what happens when he picks up liquor for bars and restaurants and has to show his ID and fill out a form with his driver’s license number.

“I think it will lead to more business, especially as people can shop online, which is what people are used to now,” said Desreumaux.

By the end of the year, the Mecklenburg County ABC Board plans to add five more store locations to the online ordering.

One of them is set for the new Rivergate ABC store in Steele Creek, which is expected to open in a couple weeks.