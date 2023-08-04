CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Starting with the municipal primary election in September, Mecklenburg County voters will be required to show a photo ID to vote in person and by mail.

But what if you don’t have one? Well, you can now go to any county Board of Elections office and sign up for a free voter ID. The process takes about 15 minutes, but you need to be registered to vote to start it.

“Just four digits of your social security,” said Michael Dickerson, director of Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office. “And then I will bounce that against the state, when I do the data entry. And when I bounce it against the state and its correct address, it’s in Mecklenburg County — you’ve lived here, you’re not a felon, you don’t have any of these issues that would prohibit you from being a registered voter, you’re of age. All those things. Once I prove that, then I send you a voter card out.”

Dickerson isn’t concerned about rolling out the free voter ID program, and doesn’t think it’ll impact their day-to-day operations. He said since they launched the program, they’ve only had around 13-14 people come in to get an ID. It’s important to note, the only thing you can use these voter ID cards for is voting.

As far as how much more secure photo IDs will make elections, the jury is still out.

“I think our elections have always been secure,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson plans to set up free pop-up voter ID sites throughout the county to ensure more people have the access they need to vote. That’s exactly why Drew Kromer, chair of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party, is supportive of the free IDs.

“I think it’s fantastic that the Board of Elections is going to help people get photo IDs if they don’t already have one,” Kromer said. “I think everyone deserves the right to vote.”

Other states like Iowa and Ohio have rolled out similar free voter ID programs. One of the only differences from Mecklenburg County is they’re having the DMV handle the IDs, rather than BOE offices.

“You can go to the Department of Motor Vehicles, and you can get a free ID,” Dickerson continued, “But don’t be disappointed. If it takes you some time.”

If you don’t already have a form of photo ID, like a driver’s license, passport or government issued ID, you just need to register to vote, know the last four digits of your social security number, and say “cheese” when elections office officials snap your photo.