HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A group of local veterans are fighting with Mecklenburg County leaders to bring a therapeutic park for homeless veterans to Huntersville.

The park would go on newly acquired farmland near the intersection of N.C. 73 and Beatties Ford Road. The county used funds from the Park and Recreation department to purchase the 38-acre property earlier this month.

County housing data revealed there were 268 homeless veterans in Mecklenburg County as of Nov. 1.

U.S. Air Force Col. Tom Davis says he has a plan to address the problem.

“I’ve been paying taxes for 50 years in this county,” he said. “This is my home. This is my county. It’s a disgrace what we’re going to veterans. We’re going to bring two tiny homes in, donated by Purple Heart out of Statesville. We will have four people, four veterans – we call them trustees – living in those houses.”

The veterans would live in transitional housing at the farm, receiving equine and canine therapy from nonprofit groups like Mooresville-based Soul to Soles Connection. At the same time, they would work in the farm’s greenhouses and sell their goods at a country store across the street. As time goes on, the group could acquire more tiny homes to add more space for additional veterans at the park.

Prior to the county’s purchase, the land was owned by former longtime Huntersville commissioner Danny Phillips.

Davis also says a 4,000-square-foot structure on the property could be used as an emergency shelter for homeless veterans in the event of severe weather.

All the while, Davis and his team would work to find the park’s residents more permanent employment and housing.

“Some people have never walked in our boots,” said Davis. “They can’t comprehend how a veteran thinks.”

But Davis says now that the land is purchased, he’s running into some hiccups. After two meetings with county leaders, he says they’ve brought him concerns over finances and logistics for the park.

“We don’t need a dollar from the county,” he said. “We’re not asking for any money from the county. Just honor what you told us you would do with this lease.”

Davis says the initial on-site tiny homes would be donated from Purple Heart Homes in Statesville. The equine and canine therapy would also be funded by those nonprofits.

An on-site social worker would live in an existing four-bedroom farmhouse and receive funding from store sales but would not take a yearly salary.

A statement from a county spokesperson confirmed county leaders have had discussions with Davis regarding his therapeutic park but have not reached any agreement. They would not provide details regarding their specific concerns with the project.