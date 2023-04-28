CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County retirees are getting an extension before their family members are cut off from insurance benefits, officials told Queen City News.

In a story first reported by QCN, the county recently notified around 400 retirees that it will no longer be paying a portion of medical insurance benefits for retirees’ family members.

County officials said they discovered a mistake that allowed retirees to receive benefits for their dependents in the past when they were not supposed to.

The county told Queen City News that retirees will now have 90 more days, until August 31, instead of June 1 to pay to add their dependents to the county plan or switch plans.

Officials said the change would count as a “qualifying event” which will allow them to change plans despite it being outside of the open enrollment period.