LAKE NORMAN (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After nearly a day of searching, a missing person was recovered Sunday afternoon, according to the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue.

First responders say they were called sometime around 9:30 p.m. about a missing boater in the D5 area of Lake Norman close to Washam Road on Saturday, July 1.

Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue

Fire department personnel say they found the body of the missing person on Sunday, July 2.

“We would ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this time,” Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said in a statement.

During the search, the public was asked to avoid the area. Officials have not said what led up to the incident.

This is following a water rescue on Mountain Island Lake Saturday night that left two people with life-threatening injuries, one of whom had to be airlifted.