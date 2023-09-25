MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local mother and son have been arrested after authorities said they embezzled more than $47,000 from their clients.

Tracie Michelle Famber, 59, of Charlotte, and her son, Terrance Antoine Hunter, 40, of Huntersville, have both been charged with four counts of felony embezzlement.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance said Famber, a public adjuster, and her son, Hunter, a contractor, worked together to get insurance payments without repairing their clients’ roofs.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Authorities said the two embezzled insurance payments totaling $47,106.06 from four clients. All four offenses reportedly happened in July 2022.

Following their arrests, both were released on a written promise to appear in court.