CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A multi-vehicle accident has closed several lanes on Interstate 77 southbound Thursday morning, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened at 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, on I-77 South, at mile marker 23.2 in Huntersville. NCDOT reports that one Express Lane is blocked and several general-purpose lanes are closed. Currently, three of the four lanes remain shut down.

The expected impact on traffic is high. NCDOT reports the interstate will reopen by 12:31 p.m.

Medic reports one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

Photo: NCDOT