CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple agencies responded to a possible drowning call for a missing person near Lake Norman Tuesday night, according to the Cornelius Fire Department.

The incident happened on the 21300 block of Nautique Boulevard near Waverunner Lane.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Officials advised that Medic, Cornelius Fire, Huntersville Fire, and Charlotte Fire responded to the scene; units were engaged in sonar searches around 10:30 p.m.

No further information has been released.