HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second NASCAR driver has been arrested in August on DWI-related charges in the Huntersville area, police and records confirm.
Christopher Hacker, 23, was pulled over by Huntersville Police just after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 15, on I-77 North for excessive speeding, according to the police report.
Huntersville Police said upon further investigation, Hacker was arrested for DWI and cited for other traffic-related offenses.
North Carolina Judicial Branch public records show Hacker is scheduled for a court appearance on Sept. 19. NCJB’s website shows in addition to the DWI charge, Hacker faces charges of reckless driving to endanger, speeding, and failure to wear a seat belt.
NCJB records state Hacker also had his driver’s license revoked for 30 days, which is standard procedure for a DWI arrest in the state.
“Motorists apprehended on suspicion of committing a DUI violation in NC will be charged with driving while impaired (DWI) and will immediately be penalized with an administrative license revocation of 30 days,” according to DMV.com.
”A driver’s license will be revoked, at a minimum, for a year, if they are convicted of driving while impaired,” NCDOT reports.
Hacker competes part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.