HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A section of Interstate 77 South in Huntersville will close for several days in September, the N.C. Department of transportation announced.

Contract crews will close I-77 South near Gilead Road (exit 23) from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sept. 7, 8 and 9, weather permitting. The closure is part of a $30.8 million project to convert the existing Gilead Road interchange at Interstate 77 to a diverging diamond interchange and make additional improvements to U.S. 21 (Statesville Road).

Contract crews will close all southbound lanes, including the express lanes, just past the exit.

Drivers will be detoured from I-77 South to exit 23 where they can drive across Gilead Road and take the entrance ramp to I-77 South. Law enforcement will be directing traffic on Gilead Road during the closures.

The diverging diamond design allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road, providing easier access to the interstate. The project also includes a new bridge to handle eastbound traffic over I-77, with the existing bridge serving westbound drivers.