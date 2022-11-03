MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NCDOT confirms they are investigating an intersection in Huntersville that has drivers concerned about their safety.

Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road at Hambright Road had left turn lanes added in 2019. However, left turn lanes were not added along the Hambright Road portion of the intersection, and no turn signals were added to the stoplights.

People who drive the intersection daily said it’s caused major traffic delays and safety issues.

“It usually takes a couple of runs of lights to go through, because there’s no designated left-turn lane, which can cause some frustration and potentially dangerous situations when people do get frustrated and try and cut through at the last minute,” said driver Alice Loyd.

Huntersville Police Department said between January 2019 and July 2022, they responded to 21 crashes at the intersection.

Eight of those resulted in injuries. Before the left turn lanes on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road were constructed in 2019, there were 25 crashes there in 2017 and 2018 alone.

The data shows the addition of the left turn lanes helped cut down on crashes at the intersection but didn’t cure the safety issues. So, drivers say they want turn lanes built in all directions, and turn signals added to the stoplights.

“We have so many people moving into this area, and the roads are not being expanded to support the population that’s come in,” said driver Patricia Farmartino.

Lake Norman Charter School is right near the intersection, and parents like Farmartino said they have to drive through it twice each day to drop off and pick up their kids.

“Oh yes, [I’ve seen] multiple accidents,” she said. “Probably three weeks ago was the last time I saw an accident. So, pretty recently.”

A spokesperson for NCDOT told Queen City News they’re actively examining traffic and crash data since 2019, as well as the physical construction of the intersection.

While they do not have a timeline of when their investigation will be finished, they say they anticipate it will be done in a timely manner. They will determine what, if any, improvements need to be made to the intersection once they’ve finished their analysis.

“If there was another turn lane, it would be safer, and people would have a better, more enjoyable drive home,” said driver Josh Rikard.