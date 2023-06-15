CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects were apprehended after nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a Cornelius home on Wednesday, June 14, according to the police department.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Tina Alexander, 45, was placed in the Mecklenburg County Jail, given a $1,000,000 bond, and charged with the following:

Felony level III trafficking in opium

Felony conspire in trafficking in opium

Felony possession of meth

Felony possession of schedule I

Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

Felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew Dominguez, 21, was placed in the Mecklenburg County Jail, given a $100,000 bond, and was charged with the following:

Felony level I trafficking in opium

Felony conspire in trafficking in opium

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II

Misdemeanor drug paraphernalia

Police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. at a residence on the 7600 block of Norman Island Drive near Woods Lane.

SWAT executed a search warrant and seized 988 yellow and blue fentanyl pills, 17 grams of meth, and two grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

Drugs seized (Courtesy: Cornelius Police Department)

Authorities advised the investigation stemmed for several weeks ‘due to multiple citizen complaints, as well as a rise in overdose cases involving serval neighborhood jurisdictions.’