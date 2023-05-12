PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The first thing everyone asks at Yiding Hot Pot Restaurant in Pineville is: ‘What are the robot’s names?’

“So, we have EVE, and we also have WALL-E,” said Shienleah Viscayno, a server at the restaurant.

The robots’ are named after two popular Disney characters, and they’ve been a welcomed addition to the staff.

“I’ve never seen it before,” Viscayno said. “I’ve been serving a lot, but our two servers here are very interesting.”

The server loads the trays, then enters the table number for the order, and the robot carries the food for the server.

The restaurant has only been open for three weeks, and owners say they brought in the technology to help fill staffing shortages and cut payroll costs, plus they are efficient.

“This one, it helps a lot because, in the restaurants, there were a lot of missing orders and everything like that,” Viscayno said.

Not only will the robot come out with the server and bring your food, but if you’re with a big group and have a special occasion, it will sing happy birthday.

The owners also say it’s not just the robots singing; there’s a VIP room with karaoke.

You don’t have to worry about food or drinks being dropped, eliminating waste, and as long as they keep WALL-E and EVE charged.

Customers will have a fun dining experience.