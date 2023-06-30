HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are sending out a warning to drivers in Huntersville telling them to STOP!

Huntersville Police officers say people are driving right through a new stop sign at the intersection of Boren Street and Kincey Avenue in Huntersville.

A stop sign flanked by bright orange flags looks hard to miss, but apparently not.

From the ground, Queen City News saw drivers run through the new stop sign near Gilead Road Friday.

Looking from the air it’s no different. One car doesn’t stop and even shifts a bit into the other lane to get around a car that’s turning.

“That is crazy,” said Trent Babb who works in the area.

Babb says before the stop sign went up, the intersection was a problem spot.

“I almost saw this accident occur, and when I saw it, it frightened me,” said Babb. “I’ve been in a couple car accidents myself and it’s definitely not something you want to see over there.”

Parents say the stop sign is badly needed because there are apartments and several daycares nearby.

“There’s so many little kids that are actually frequenting this area from maybe 2 years old on up just riding their bicycles, just walking on the path here,” said Leslie Johnson-Williams.

Huntersville police say on Thursday, they pulled over seven cars in just 30 minutes. Police say drivers blatantly blew through the stop sign.

Chelsea Howard worries about the safety of families with drivers not stopping.

“It’s definitely nerve wracking,” said Howard. “I mean mine’s still pretty little and he definitely doesn’t go anywhere without us. But it is just a concern as he gets older and wants to go places with friends.”

Parents are hoping that enforcement will help.

“There are a lot of police officers in the area patrolling,” said Johnson-Williams.

Parents also hope knowledge will put a stop to stop-sign runners.

“We make improvements to our town and try to make it as safe a place for everyone, but it takes everyone to really be successful with that,” said Howard.