CORNELIUS (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are asking the public to stay out of the water after 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the water.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, the spill originated from a private sewer manhole on Nautique Boulevard where the sewer line had clogged. The blockage was removed and the discharge has been stopped.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services

A “No Swim” advisory has been issued for the cove between Nautique Boulevard and Baltic Drive, officials state.

Water Services staff say they will continue to monitor bacteria levels in the area and will let the public know when it is safe to swim in the cove.