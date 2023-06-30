A cove on Lake Wylie is under a No Swim advisory, Mecklenburg County Stormwater Services says. (Mecklenburg County)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A “No Swim” advisory was issued Friday for a cove on Lake Wylie.

The advisory was issued after Mecklenburg County estimated 390 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Wylie from a failed pipe off Rosapenny Road, near Bankhead Road. The line is being repaired and the discharge discontinued.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the area until bacteria levels are determined to be suitable for human contact at which time the no swim advisory will be lifted.

“Since this cove on Lake Wylie is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ water quality program manager.