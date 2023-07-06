CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Novant Health is among the handful of health care providers charging patients to use the MyChart online service.

But they say they aren’t doing it for just anything. Novant started doing it due to an influx of messages through the portal that they have received in recent years.

Those charges don’t happen for every service. Novant only applies them to anything new that is being brought to the hospital or the doctor’s attention, like something a patient may not have told them about before.

The new costs do not apply to every medical service using MyChart, though, since it’s the individual providers implementing the charges. Only about a dozen hospital systems are starting to charge for services — but the number is growing.

Telehealth is becoming more of an option because of convenience, and this is both an extension and a result of that.

The other local health care giant, Atrium Health, does not charge for its online portal (MyAtriumHealth) messages.

People have used similar services like Teladoc Health before. Those virtual visits are usually free with insurance.

Whether insurance actually covers these new virtual visits likely depends on your insurance and whether patients meets their deductible.

It does appear Novant’s MyChart charges are less than an average copay. The health system said since the change this month, it has billed for less than 1 percent of its MyChart messages for an average charge of $10.