CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them get out of the burning home.

The fire happened at a house located along Smith Circle. Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said that the officer immediately radioed for the fire department to get to the scene.

As firefighters arrived at the home, they saw one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and fire throughout the attic of the single-story house.

Photos: Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue

Multiple fire departments from Cornelius, Huntersville, and Davidson worked together to attack the large house fire. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office.