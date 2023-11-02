MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mint Hill police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside a local elementary school Thursday morning, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools confirmed with Queen City News.

Authorities said a Mint Hill officer was directing traffic at Mint Hill Elementary located at 11615 Idlewild Road at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, when he was hit by a vehicle.

Mint Hill Police tell Queen City News the driver of the vehicle that struck the officer remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. The officer was transported to the hospital where he is currently resting with family, awaiting surgery, police said.

“Injuries sustained are non-life threatening although the initial injury report indicates fractures to his lower extremities and wrist,” Mint Hill Police explained.

The incident is being investigated by the Matthews Police Department, Mint Hill Police said.