MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a crash in northeast Charlotte, Medic confirmed.

NCDOT says it happened around 2:25 p.m. Saturday on I-85 northbound near mile marker 48.

Three lanes are closed, but they are expected to be reopened by 4 p.m.

Queen City News has a crew at the scene working to find what led up to the incident.