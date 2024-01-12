DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a work-related accident Friday at a business in Davidson, according to the Davidson Police Dept. and Medic.

The work-related fatality happened Friday, Jan. 12, at Trane Technologies located in the 800 block of Beaty Street in Davidson, Medic confirmed with Queen City News.

The person was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic on Friday.

Queen City News

Queen City News

Queen City News

Davidson Police said OSHA is conducting an investigation.

Statement from Trane Technologies sent to Queen City News Friday:

“We are actively responding to a tragic incident involving a contractor working onsite at our Davidson, North Carolina location. We are working with the pertinent authorities, and thank all first responders involved.”

Additional details are limited at this time.