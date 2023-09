HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Huntersville, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic).

The wreck happened near the intersection of Kerns Road and Kerns Meadow Lane just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. This is near the Gar Creek Nature Preserve.