MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overturned vehicle blocked the ramp to I-77 South in the Davidson area, according to officials with the Town of Davidson.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon, March 16, at the Exit 30 ramp to I-77 South.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Town officials said drivers can expect traffic impacts on Griffith Street and Main Street (HWY 115) for the “next few hours.”

No word on what caused the crash at this time. Medic confirms to Queen City News that no one was transported to the hospital in connection with this wreck.

Check QCnews.com throughout the day for updates.