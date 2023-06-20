CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In April, the more than 15,000 voters who cast their ballots for Representative Tricia Cotham learned she had switched parties from Democrat to Republican.

“I have decided to change my party affiliation, joining the Republican Party,” she announced at a news conference.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Just a month later, a Republican supermajority she helped secure in the state legislature overrode Governor Roy Cooper’s veto, upholding a 12-week abortion ban, which is set to take effect July 1.

“When it comes time if she decides to run again at some other point, you know, people are going to remember what she did,” said Ballantyne resident Janice Robinson.

Shortly after Rep. Cotham’s party switch, Mecklenburg County Democrats demanded accountability.

Now, a relatively new non-profit called Red, Wine & Blue has launched what they’re calling “the people’s recall,” asking the Republican Representative to step down.

“We know that constitutionally there’s no way here in North Carolina constitutionally to recall an elected official,” Robinson, the Red, Wine & Blue N.C. program director said. “But we decided, you know, we wanted to make sure that voters in her district, really voters across the state, had an opportunity to make their make their voices heard.”

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Robinson says so far, their organization has 7,000 signatures on the petition.

“Our goal would be, at minimum, getting one more signature than the number of votes she got,” she said.

More than 500,000 women across the country have connected with Red, Wine & Blue, including 20,000 in North Carolina, according to Robinson. She says they hope to continue to get more women engaged in politics and encourage them to use their political power to hold politicians accountable.

“You cannot take voters for granted and not expect to be held accountable,” she said.

Queen City News contacted Rep. Cotham’s media representative twice but has not heard back.