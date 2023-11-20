CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are responding to a truck on fire on the side of Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon.

(NCDOT)

Images from the N.C. Department of Transportation showed flames and dark smoke coming from a pickup bed around 3 p.m.. It’s on I-485 Outer just north of Moores Chapel Road.

Officials have closed down all but one lane of I-485 Outer. NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 5 p.m.

The fire was extinguished by 3:10 p.m. At least three firetrucks were on the scene.