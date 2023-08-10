MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several Pineville officers were exposed to a ‘dangerous substance’ while responding to a drug overdose this week, fire officials said.

The Pineville Fire Department said on Monday evening, August 7, they responded to the Carolina Place Mall for a reported drug overdose.

“It quickly escalated, involving an exposure to a dangerous substance involving Pineville Police Officers,” authorities explained.

Pineville Fire confirmed with Queen City News that emergency personnel had to administer NARCAN to an officer at the scene.

Pineville Fire Department

Charlotte Fire HAZMAT also responded to the area to contain the substance and help in performing ‘a decontamination’ of those involved.

An unknown person was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, Assistant Chief Jeff Long told Queen City News. No word on what the substance was exactly at this time.

As of Thursday, Aug. 10, crime scene tape was observed outside the Belk store with a hazardous materials bag.

Queen City News

Queen City News has reached out for further information.